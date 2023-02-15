Fanboy Wrampage: Miro vs. Konnan For Konosuke Takeshita's Honor
Miro took issue with Konnan's comments about Konosuke Takeshita and the two settled it not in the ring but the next best place: on Twitter.
Wrestling legend Konnan found himself the subject of internet ire this week after keeping it a little too 100 on his podcast when discussing Konosuke Takeshita's recent tribute to Eddie Guererro during a match against MJF on AEW Dynamite last week, and he ended up in the crosshairs of The Redeemer himself, Miro. But we'll get to that in a bit. First, how it all started: Konnan complained about Takeshita homaging Guerrero's signature frog splash, saying, "you're not Mexican dude, I don't care, stick to your nationality." The comments were propagated in the wrestling news media, where they were not well-received.
Konnan soon took to Twitter to respond to every single person complaining about the comments, insisting the comments were a joke taken out of context to fuel clickbait wrestling news articles (an accusation perhaps even more offensive than the original comments against the stellar reputation of the wrestling news community).
But Konnan had an even longer exchange with AEW star Miro, who blasted Konnan in defense of Takeshita, pointing out that the 59-year-old Konnan couldn't hang in the ring with him.
In any case, Konnan responded and the two sparred back and forth for a while…
…until Miro offered an olive branch and Konnan accepted.
And so this latest saga of wrestling Twitter beef comes to a close, but it won't be long before the drama begins anew. Stay tuned!
