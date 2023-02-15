Fanboy Wrampage: Miro vs. Konnan For Konosuke Takeshita's Honor Miro took issue with Konnan's comments about Konosuke Takeshita and the two settled it not in the ring but the next best place: on Twitter.

Wrestling legend Konnan found himself the subject of internet ire this week after keeping it a little too 100 on his podcast when discussing Konosuke Takeshita's recent tribute to Eddie Guererro during a match against MJF on AEW Dynamite last week, and he ended up in the crosshairs of The Redeemer himself, Miro. But we'll get to that in a bit. First, how it all started: Konnan complained about Takeshita homaging Guerrero's signature frog splash, saying, "you're not Mexican dude, I don't care, stick to your nationality." The comments were propagated in the wrestling news media, where they were not well-received.

Konnan soon took to Twitter to respond to every single person complaining about the comments, insisting the comments were a joke taken out of context to fuel clickbait wrestling news articles (an accusation perhaps even more offensive than the original comments against the stellar reputation of the wrestling news community).

the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it.

if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u.. — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

no heat a joke, do u even know what that is anymore? — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

the Takeshita thing was a joke, like im really gonna get mad over him doing a frog splash, everyone does it.

if u actually believe I was hot, jokes on u.. — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

pretty sure most of the people complaining didnt even hear the show or the context…kind of a general FYI to them..par for the course — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

please dont tell me what I did or what my intentions were…if u dont think it was a joke thats on u — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

gee maybe should I cancel myself? — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

wow is that supposed to bother me? — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

its cool, believe me im not bothered, just wanted to clarify for the uninitiated that dont listen to the show and that my sarcasm is a big part of it… — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

its called click bait and it worked — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

kool, should be all love,.it was a joke sarcasm, everyone is hyper sensitive and looking for a reason to be mad…all good between u and I… — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

But Konnan had an even longer exchange with AEW star Miro, who blasted Konnan in defense of Takeshita, pointing out that the 59-year-old Konnan couldn't hang in the ring with him.

I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can't last 10 sec with @Takesoup — Miro (@ToBeMiro) February 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In any case, Konnan responded and the two sparred back and forth for a while…

it was a joke, cant believe u got worked..like im actually going to be mad, its sarcasm..listen to the show instead of being an echo chamber…#Rube — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

…until Miro offered an olive branch and Konnan accepted.

Dude, real talk

Was not a fan of the angry gamer but

A fan of your last gimmick kick ass Miro w/fire promos. Hope 2 see that again. Plus not a good look 2 be

Beefin' 4 fans amusement for either of us. #allgood — Konnan (@Konnan5150) February 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And so this latest saga of wrestling Twitter beef comes to a close, but it won't be long before the drama begins anew. Stay tuned!

Fanboy Rampage was a blog by Graeme "Graham" McMillan dedicated to the funniest, most ludicrous, and most inappropriate comic book back-and-forths online. McMillan has moved on now, becoming a proper journalist for the likes of sexy Dora the Explorer advocacy website The Hollywood Reporter, but he gave permission to Bleeding Cool to revive his great creation. And then we added a W, because wrestling.