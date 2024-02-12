Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: carl weathers, FanDuel, John Cena, Rob Gronkowski

FanDuel: Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl Ad Includes Carl Weathers Tribute

FanDuel added a tribute to the late Carl Weathers during its Super Bowl Kick of Destiny 2 ad campaign featuring Rob Gronkowski & John Cena.

It's probably the most unfortunate of circumstances for a company to encounter before their opportunity to present themselves on the grandest sports stage in front of the entire world as FanDuel scrambled to make last-minute changes as one of their celebrity endorsers in actor Carl Weathers passed on February 1st, mere weeks before the game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs repeat as back-to-back champions defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in a slugfest. Before the release of the final version of their ad, the online sports gambling platform announced it would make changes out of respect for the Weathers family.

FanDuel on the Super Bowl Kick of Destiny 2 Starring Rob Gronkowski, Carl Weathers, and John Cena

The spot was a follow-up featuring former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski extensively training for the Kick of Destiny 2 after missing the previous one last season. As Gronk reflects on that missed kick, we see the former Raider-turned-actor in a trainer role asking him, "Are you ready for this?" After showing doubt, "You got to let it go, Gronk!" Weathers bites back. We see a training montage in the wilderness, likely CG-generation, along with goalposts that are certainly not out of place in the forest. We also see wrestler-turned-actor John Cena as a villain. Fans have to pick whether Gronk makes or misses the kick as the montage closes with him destroying a light and sparks raining down after his successful kick.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the Weathers family released in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend." You can check out the ad and the result and aftermath along with the tribute.

