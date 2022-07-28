Fate: The Winx Saga Shares Season 2 Date Announcement, First Look

Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga has announced an official date for the season two return of the drama series in a new video featuring the cast discussing the excitement and what's to come.

Netflix announced that Fate: The Winx Saga season two will premiere globally on September 16, 2022with seven action-packed episodes. The new season sees the introduction of earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez. Paulina stars alongside returning cast Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. The cast also includes Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, and Éanna Hardwicke.

"School's back in session under the militant authority of Alfea's former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling "disappeared" and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld."

Oscar-nominated Miranda Richardson (Good Omens) will join the cast to take on the role of Headmistress Rosalind, alongside Daniel Betts, who will play Professor Harvey. Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries) serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer. The series is also Executive Produced by Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures (Riviera, The State) plus Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow. Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is a Netflix original series from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow, filmed in Ireland.