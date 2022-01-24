FBI: Most Wanted Casts Dylan McDermott As New Lead; Debuts This April

Only a day or so after Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck, Marvel's Runaways) aka Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix confirmed he was exiting CBS' Dick Wolf-produced FBI: Most Wanted after nearly three seasons, a familiar face is coming aboard to lead the series. Switching sides of the law from NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime (where his storyline as Richard Wheatley is expected to wind down during the current second season), Dylan McDermott ("American Horror Story" franchise) is set to join the series full-time beginning with April 2022's Episode 17 (with McMahon set to depart on March 8) though no details have been released on his character (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting the news exclusively).

"Over the past few months, the producers of 'FBI: Most Wanted' and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix," McMahon said in his statement at the time the news of his departure was announced. "These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show. I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I'm extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man." Wolf had this to add in his statement, saying, "We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of 'FBI: Most Wanted'. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter."