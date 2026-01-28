Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Returns Tonight! S01E03: "Stuck" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear, Season 1 Episode 3: "Stuck."

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear returns tonight on FOX with Season 1 Episode 3: "Stuck" featuring extreme new challenges.

This episode features a buried alive challenge with concrete and a contestant fighting a giant boa constrictor.

Johnny Knoxville hosts and introduces a major twist, shifting power and strategy among the contestants.

Underdogs get their shot at control as tensions rise in the most intense episode yet of the Fear Factor reboot.

After passing along a sneak peek earlier today, we're back with our updated preview for tonight's round of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear. In S01E03: "Stuck," we're looking at a "buried alive" challenege involving concrete, a Fear House favorite taking on a very big snake, and Knoxville dropping a twist into the middle of everything that could very well be a game-changer for our competitors:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 3: "Stuck" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 3: "Stuck" – Power shifts as players are buried alive in a claustrophobic challenge. But when Johnny introduces a big twist in the game, the underdogs become shot callers – and a Fear House favorite fights for her show life against a hissing boa constrictor.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

