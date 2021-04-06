Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview

Well, it looks like AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is in a bit of a giving mood this week- maybe it has to do with how well-received the first half of the sixth season was and how praise is rolling in for the upcoming first two episodes of the series return. Whatever the reason, they were in a good enough mood to drop nearly three dozen preview images for what's still to come. Seriously. Considering we have to tag and layout every image, you can pretty much trust us when we tell you that there were a lot. And if you thought that the rising tensions in the deadly three-way-dance between Virginia (Colby Minifie), Morgan (Lennie James), and the "The End is the Beginning" folks were getting bad? Well, we think it's sailed well past that and now stands as a powderkeg ready to explode with just one more spark.

When the series returning this weekend, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the teaser, "The End is the Beginning"- followed by the cast taking viewers behind the scenes while teasing what's still to come:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.