Fear the Walking Dead Returns Oct. 22nd; S08 Teaser Revisits The Past

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning on October 22nd for its final run, a new Season 8 teaser revisits the spinoff series' past.

While we're getting some seriously exciting news on The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, AMC Networks' "The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" during San Diego Comic-Con also had a bittersweet aspect to it. Because while much of it was spent essentially looking toward the future, respect must be given to Fear the Walking Dead and its final run of episodes. So what did we learn? First, that the series' final six episodes will begin their run on Sunday, October 22, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on AMC & AMC+.

Following that, we were treated to a teaser that not only promoted the fact that every season of Fear the Walking Dead is now available to stream exclusively on AMC+ but also drove home the point that the long-running TWD spinoff series will be ending things the way they began…

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead "All I See Is Red" handed the narrative baton back to Madison (Kim Dickens), with the series coming full circle as Madison, Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), (possibly?) a returning Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)… and, of course, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). In the featurette below, we get some prime looks towards the end of the video of what's still to come during the show's final run – we have a feeling that OG Fear TWD fans are going to be very excited.

"I think it's just the way the story panned out for the final season. I think it was to do with timings – when was best for the story [showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg] wanted to tell in the final season and, in a way, to dedicate a chunk of the first six episodes to Morgan's story and then continue as they mean to go on," Lennie James shared during a recent interview, confirming that Morgan will not appear in the final six episodes. But considering how Morgan's story ended (for now, check out our review), would it be wrong for fans to think that a Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Morgan reunion is on the horizon – maybe if there's a second season of the Rick Grimes/Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff?

"In all honesty, every and anything is possible. And I know it's something that a certain percentage of our fans would like. I would show up to work with Andy again any time. But as anybody who knows me knows, I'm fiercely protective of Morgan's story. And as far as I'm concerned, at this particular moment in time, this is the end of the road for Morgan. You'll only see him again if a story comes up within the universe that is just too good to say no to," Morgan shared.

