Fear the Walking Dead S07 Preview: Sarah Meets Morgan's New Nightmare

Heading into the fourth episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, it's time to catch up on how Al (Maggie Grace), Sarah (Mo Collins), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Daniel (Rubén Blades), and Wes (Colby Hollman) have been holding up since they were rescued by CRM thanks to Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon). But as you're about to see from the following preview images for this Sunday's episode "Breathe with Me," Sarah is concerned for Wendell's (Daryl Mitchell) well-being so she sets out to look for him. But if you've seen the teaser for what's to come after the last episode then you know she doesn't stay alone for long. And let's just say that her new "traveling companion" is not bringing "good tidings" to Morgan (Lennie James).

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 4 "Breathe with Me": While searching for Wendell, Sarah crosses paths with a dangerous survivor. Directed by Tara Nicole Weyr and written by Nazrin Choudhury & David Johnson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear The Walking Dead 7×04 PROMO TRAILER Season 7 Episode 4 [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3E-UXpkJdg)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.