Fear the Walking Dead S07E13 Images Released; "Dead in the Water" Free

After this past weekend's dark & twisted turn (check out our review here), we're starting to wonder if there's going to be anyone left for Kim Dickens' Madison to reunite with when she returns later this season (we're assuming in-person?). In fact, this season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead appears set for a whole lot of losses by the time the season wraps. And the following preview images for this Sunday's S07E13 "The Raft" isn't helping the situation. As Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) butt heads over the right time to attack Strand's (Colman Domingo) Tower, Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) face an unexpected turn in their lives that has them rethinking their future- and their code. And following that, we have all six episodes of the spinoff prequel "Dead in the Water" to check out. For free. Seriously. Take a look…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 "The Raft": Morgan and Alicia plan their next steps; Dwight and Sherry face the prospect of having to choose between their code and their safety. Directed by Gary Rake and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Nick Bernadone.

And as an added bonus, AMC Networks has also released all 6 chapters of the prequel spinoff series "Dead in the Water" (with the entire run waiting for you below):

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg