Fear the Walking Dead S08 Ep. 3 Trailer: The Commander Looks Familiar

Earlier today, we took a look at the preview images for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa" (directed by Ron Underwood and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg) and how the focus this weekend shifts back to Mo (Zoey Merchant), who ends up spiraling down a rabbit hole of lies & secrets as she attempts to expose PADRE. And it looks like Madison (Kim Dickens) is next on June's (Jenna Elfman) "treatment" list as we also learn more about Dove (Jayla Walton) and the person who was able to make us hate them in less than 10 minutes, Shrike (Maya Eshet). But now, we have a trailer for the episode that doesn't waste time introducing us to the Commander – and giving us yet another reason to be excited (or worried, considering how the last episode went).

Here's a look at the episode trailer for "Odessa," followed by what else we know about the final season's third episode:

On the next #FearTWD, Daniel's the commander now. But what does that mean for the future of PADRE? A new @FearTWD premieres Sunday at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/1JzRA7ZwoP — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) May 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa": Mo's (Zoey Merchant) hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the preview images for the season's third chapter:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

