Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

Strand's gotta be Strand, folks. If you're not sure what we're talking about (our review here), let's just say that thanks to Colman Domingo's morally blurred Victor? Morgan (Lennie James) was this close to stopping Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missiles. Good news? "The End is the Beginning" folks were only able to launch one missile. Bad news? Stopping missiles from being launching is an all-or-nothing game- and now there's a missile in flight with ten warheads ready to rain down some major destruction. So as the time ticks down to some major devastation, some of our survivors look for shelter, others look to settle old scores- and some look to make peace with the life they've led as "The Beginning" nears in the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

All of that and more is on display in the following season finale teaser, along with a brief episode overview of "The Beginning." Following that, we have a sneak preview of some potential hope in the form of a voice offering Daniel (Ruben Blades) coordinates to a location that could save them- a voice that Daniel finds familiar but can't quite place. Could it be Al, who made contact with CRM and facilitated a rescue? Could it be a new player to the series who will factor in during the seventh season? Or is someone from the show's past about to make their return?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Second Apocalypse | Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob_0wVHCBb4)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 16 "The Beginning": Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Heard a Voice' Season 6 Finale Sneak Peek | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_XQcQ9LMfw)

In the following clip, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of how the submarine set came to life and what it was like filming within some close quarters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Making of the Submarine: Inside Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUra5kkIls)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

And since you're here…

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.