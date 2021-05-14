Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "J.D." Opener: Morgan Unloads on June

There's going to be a lot of anger, guilt, and frustration coming to the surface with this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, with June (Jenna Elfman) setting off on a mission that could not only help our heroes in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but could also give June a chance to learn more about the man she loved and lost. But will an unexpected discovery change everything? And how long before Teddy reveals his final endgame- and why that key that Morgan (Lennie James) turned over is so deadly important?

Here's a look at the opening minutes to this weekend's episode "J.D."- with June arriving to check in on Grace (Karen David), only to be confronted by a raging Morgan. And as you're about to see, Morgan has some serious blame to lay at June's feet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'J.D.' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 613 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3MmAxiIQjk)

Here's a look at the previously-released promo for this Sunday's episode followed by an episode overview and a sneak preview that finds June making another mysterious connection to "The End is the Beginning" folks:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Change & Evolution of June | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 613 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AWk6olb7Wg)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 13 "J.D.": June splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat. Directed by Aisha Tyler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'June Searching for Answers' Sneak Peek Ep. 613 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-w95H4AKAU)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.