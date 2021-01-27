Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Returns April 11; New Details Released

So it looks like The Walking Dead universe won't have to wait too long after the six "extra" episodes of the main series have their run for Fear the Walking Dead to return for the second half of its well-received sixth season. On Wednesday, AMC announced that the original TWD spinoff series will return on Sunday, April 11. And when the series does return, viewers will be greeted by some new faces (some we've seen previously in previews) played by none other than John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: CSI, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. But that's not all because we also have a look at the official overview of what's still to come followed by a creepy-yet-hopeful teaser.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.