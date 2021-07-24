Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Return Date; Sydney Lemmon Returns

Fear the Walking Dead made its way to Comic-Con@Home on Saturday, with TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista. And right from the start, we go a return date: Sunday, October 17, at 9/8 CT. Then we learned that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle will be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, it was revealed that several other cast members will join the season, including Gus Halper in a role they wouldn't disclose. Not to be outdone, Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season. And you might find some previews in the panel video below…

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg offered some insight during a post-Season 6 finale interview on the TWD's Twitch channel as to what Season 7 could be looking like for Keith Carradine's John Dorie, Sr., now that he's dealing with the guilt of "now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy [John Glover] from doing horrible things." While keeping specifics under lock and key, Goldberg does see John Dorie, Sr. as being a major player moving forward. "Without getting too far into where we're planning in season 7, he is going to play a major role in the show going forward. You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself. He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son, and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June," Goldberg explained.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmgq-u1czGg)

Here's a look at the complete interview, with aspects of the new season touched upon throughout but with a strong focus in the last ten minutes. Some examples? Goldberg finds the "if there's no body then they're still alive" concept (asked in regards to Kim Dickens' Madison possible returning) an "interesting rule." Also, find out why Goldberg says the new season will "look like a whole different show" and "feels like a different planet" in what Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss are calling the "biggest reinvention" of the show yet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ian Goldberg on FTWD's Season 6 Finale & Season 7 | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOI_0QJPXSk)

As the series continues production on the seventh season, the cast of Fear the Walking Dead discuss their characters' respective motivations heading into the Season 6 finale "The Beginning" in the clip above. In the featurette that follows, the team looks ahead to how the sixth season finale dramatically changed the landscape of the walker apocalypse:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Fear the Walking Dead Cast & Creators Wrap Up Season 6 & Tease Season 7 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhKp_7qWYx4)

In the following clip from TWDU Sundays, host Clarke Wolfe and Lennie James discuss the journey that Morgan's taken- from being introduced on The Walking Dead to the current season of Fear the Walking Dead:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lennie James on Morgan's Journey | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHUCes9zB3c)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.