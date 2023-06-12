Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, season 8, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Ep. 6 Images: PADRE Looks to Expand

With the midseason finale hitting this weekend, here are the preview images for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 "All I See Is Red."

After a heartbreaking episode that saw us saying goodbye to Grace (Karen David), we're concerned that we may have said hello to a side of Morgan (Lennie James) we thought had been left behind. But that's just how desperate things have gotten heading into this weekend's midseason/Part 1 finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, "All I See Is Red." And as you're about to see from the following preview images, it's going to take Morgan, Madison (Kim Dickens), Daniel (Rubén Blades), and a whole lot more to take the fight to PADRE. And we can't escape this feeling that there are at least one or two "holy s**t" moments on the way to torture use for months until the final run returns.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red" Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 6 "All I See Is Red": Morgan (Lennie James) fights his past as he and Madison (Kim Dickens) race to stop PADRE's expansion. Directed by Michael Satrazemis and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Justin Boyd, here's a look at a preview rundown of the midseason finale:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead nearing its halfway mark, here's a look back at the official trailer:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

