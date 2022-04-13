Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners: Madison's Return Will Be Impactful

When AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 7 Part 2, the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) & Morgan's (Lennie James) forces and Victor's (Colman Domingo) Tower forces will be getting underway as we learn more about Alicia's "missing weeks" before her return earlier this season. But overshadowing it all is the return of Kim Dickens' Madison Clark, who finds herself a captive in a very shady, ominous situation. Now, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss are opening up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's return means for this season and the show's future.

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Use To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+), followed by the official overview for Season 7 Part 2 as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak":

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.