Fear the Walking Dead Star Teases Season 6B "Strand Gives Zero *****"

For viewers of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, the new year has started off pretty strong. Along with a seventh season renewal order officially in the books and an announced Fall 2021 premiere, the end of the year is already looking packed (with the start of the final season of The Walking Dead also expected). As for the remainder of the current and well-received sixth season, fans will begin learning the true meaning of "The End is the Beginning" when the original TWD spinoff series returns on Sunday, April 11. And when it does, viewers will be greeted by some new faces (some we've seen previously in previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. As for what viewers can expect? Well, we'll leave that to series star Colman Domingo (Victor Strand)- who teased that we'll be getting more of "Season 6A Strand" and then some when the series returns. In the tweet below, Domingo makes it clear that Strand is all out of f***s, s***s, and rats' asses to give- including a "special" moment from the sixth season to demonstrate his point very "pointedly."

In the second episode of the sixth season "Welcome to the Club," Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Strand are put through what turns out to be a test by Virginia (Colby Minifie) in which they're part of a group tasked with the near-impossible job of clearing walkers from an "important" warehouse. In order to clear out a passage for the others, Strand sacrifices Sanjay (Satya Nikhil Polisetti) with a slow-death stab wound to distract the walkers. Does it help that Sanjay abandoned his post earlier and that there was a very good chance he's was going to cost more lives? Yeah, this is still pretty cold, though:

You thought Strand in 6A was something….just you wait til April 11th. @FearTWD @AMC_TV Strand gives zero 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 It's all about survival. pic.twitter.com/w9ooSYXR8h — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) January 28, 2021

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.