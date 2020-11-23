Okay, we know you're here to check out what AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond had to offer this week when it comes to CRM, conspiracies, connections, crossovers, etc. This means we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because there's no way we can move forward after the image buffer without getting into the bloody stuff that Fear TWD's "Damage from the Inside" and TWD: World Beyond's "The Sky is a Graveyard" had to offer- but be warned: we're going to do a little bragging. Though considering how wrong we were about Siddiq (Avi Nash) over at The Walking Dead last season, we're going to take this little "victory" and call it a draw.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 7 "Damage from the Inside": Okay, things were a little light to kick off the night though I'm sure I'm not the only one who thinks Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) bringing up Madison (Kim Dickens) and revealing her plan to Morgan (Lennie James) that she wants to head back to the Stadium to see if Madison is there (alive, dead, or walker) after dealing Dakota (Zoe Colletti) back to Ginny (Colby Minifie).

AMC's Fear TWD stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 8 "The Sky is a Graveyard": Well… well… well! Excuse us while we take a second to take a victory lap. Okay. We're done. So with the group heading off in different directions, we get a little look-see into what Huck (Annet Mahendru) was doing during that 48 "hey-let-me-scout-ahead-for-you" walkabout: meeting with Elizabeth (Julia Ormond). And from the sounds of the things that "Capt. CRM" was saying before Huck appeared, she's embedded herself with Felix (Nico Tortorella) and the others because there's "no easier way." An "easier way" for what? We also hear Elizabeth mention how Huck had to become someone different, so I'm guessing we have to put a huge asterisk next to the things we've learned about her backstory (though we're buying the whole idea of her killing her fellow soldiers).

When Huck does appear (late), we learn that someone (something?) in the group is an "asset" because Elizabeth asks, "The asset is safe?". Hmmm… the first assumption would be Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), but we're leaning towards Felix being the "dark horse" in this (we still have a theory about Felix and Dr. Leo Bennett). Before Elizabeth tells Huck to go clean up and that they'll debrief later, she hands Huck a watch that she says should help her be on time for their next meet. Huck looks at the watch, then asks Elizabeth if the watch was "dad's." Wow! Okay! So our first assumption is that they're sisters, but the age thing has me going with a more mother-daughter, grandmother-grand-daughter, aunt-niece, or a connection like that.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.