Fire Country: Check Out a Sneak Peek at S04E11: "Elite of the Elite"

Check out an early sneak peek at CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater & Max Thieriot's Fire Country S04E11: "Elite of the Elite."

CBS isn't wasting any time giving us a look at what's ahead with this week's episode of CBS and series creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S04E11: "Elite of the Elite," Bode (Thieriot) takes on the REMs as the fallout from the Zabel Ridge arsonist cast echoes throughout Edgewater. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've added an episode trailer and sneak peek that are definitely worth checking out. In addition, we have the overview and images for March 13th's S04E12: "Life of a Firefighter" (which includes the return of Shawn Hatosy's Battalion Chief Brett Richards).

Fire Country Season 4: S04E11 & S04E12 Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 11 "Elite of the Elite" – As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 12 "Life of a Firefighter" – As Station 42 battles through a relentless shift, the unexpected return of Battalion Chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) throws the crew off balance and forces Manny to confront his growing self-doubt. Written by Matt Bosack and directed by Kate Phelan.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

