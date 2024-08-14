Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, fire country, Jared Padalecki, preview

Fire Country EP on Jared Padalecki; Bode & Camden Being "Twin Flames"

Fire Country EP Tia Napolitano on Jared Padalecki joining the Season 3 cast and how Padalecki's Camden will influence Max Thieriot's Bode.

Earlier this week, some good news came down for fans of Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. Padalecki will be joining the cast of the third season in the recurring role of Camden, a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent. Though only currently set for a three-episode arc, reports are that Padalecki's character could be the foundation for another spinoff series – as was the case with the Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country (set for the 2025-2026 season). "We're so excited," executive producer Tia Napolitano shared with TV Insider about the casting news. "The part was written for Jared, very specifically. Jared and Max are buddies, so that helped."

Up to this point, Bode's life path has been determined by others – but now that he's out, he faces being able to make those decisions on his own. "Everyone in Bode's life before Camden hits the scene is sort of trying to tame a tiger when it comes to Bode to make sure he works the program so he can get out," Napolitano explained. "Camden is more Bode than anyone else on our show. I think they're twin flames and similar, and Camden's able to encourage, draw out maybe the dangerous side of Bode, but he sees the talent and leans into it. He doesn't try to put lightning back into the bottle."

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

