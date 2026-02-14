Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E11 "Elite of the Elite" Images & Overview Released

Get a jump on what's ahead with a look at the overview & images for March 6th's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E11: "Elite of the Elite."

Article Summary Fire Country S04E11 "Elite of the Elite" premieres March 6 on CBS with big drama and high-stakes competition.

Bode faces intense REMs tryouts as a shocking leak rocks the Zabel Ridge arson investigation in Edgewater.

Official episode overviews tease Station 49’s struggles and crucial decisions affecting the whole team.

Catch up on storylines and get a preview of what's next in Fire Country's action-packed fourth season.

Just because we still have a few more days to go until series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country returns on Feb. 27th with S04E10: "On the Carpet" doesn't mean that it's too early to see what's ahead with March 6th's episode. We've added the official overview and image gallery for S04E11: "Elite of the Elite," in which Bode (Thieriot) is put to the test in more ways than one, while the Zabel Ridge arsonist case takes an unexpected turn.

Fire Country S4E10: "On the Carpet" & S04E11: "Elite of the Elite"

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 10 "On the Carpet" – As a massive wildfire pushes Station 49 to its limits, tough calls on the front lines spark even tougher questions back at headquarters. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Bill Purple.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 11 "Elite of the Elite" – As Bode fights to prove himself during the high-stakes REMs tryouts, a shocking leak about the Zabel Ridge arsonist ignites turmoil across Edgewater. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

