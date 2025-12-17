Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4 Ep. 9: "Who Owns the Dirt" Sneak Peeks Released

Check out a pair of sneak peeks at CBS and creators Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt."

Before we head into the holidays and kick off a new year, CBS and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country is back this Friday with its midseason finale, S04E09: "Who Owns the Dirt." While we're still on track to provide you with our complete and updated preview before the episode airs, we wanted to share a pair of sneak peeks that have been released.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9: "Who Owns the Dirt" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 9 "Who Owns the Dirt" – When a red flag warning sets the stage for a volatile day, a turf war between Station 42 and neighboring Drake County comes to a head. Written by Tia Napolitano & Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

