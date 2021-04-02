Firefly Star Gina Torres Talks Classic Sci-Fi Series' Enduring Legacy

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 18 years since Firefly last graced the airwaves with its lone season on Fox from 2002-2003. As a science-fiction cult classic gone way too soon, the network developed a reputation of not knowing how to handle the genre outside of The X-Files. While promoting her latest series in Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, star Gina Torres, who played Zoë Washburne, talked to Newsweek about why the series endured for so long despite only lasting 14 episodes topping off with a theatrical film in Serenity (2005).

"That's not something you can predict," Torres said. "You hope that it has a life, not 20 years later but while you're actually doing it. The fact that it resonated, not even so much immediately, but it was like ripples on a pond and now it's become generational. That's an extraordinary thing and really is a testament to good storytelling, good characters, and hitting on our basic need for family and belonging and wanting to feel safe."

Firefly was set 500 years in the future and centered the crew of the Serenity led by Captain Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) as they travel throughout the galaxy, taking on intergalactic jobs along the way evading warring factions and the Anglo-Sino Alliance. Joining Mal are his first officer Zoë, his pilot (and Zoë's husband) Hoban "Wash" Washburne (Alan Tudyk), engineer Kaylee Frye (Jewel Staite), his muscle and gunner Jayne Cobb (Adam Baldwin, traveling companion Inara Serra (Morena Baccarin), ship's doctor Simon Tam (Sean Maher), Simon's precocious sister River Tam (Summer Glau), and spiritual adviser Shepherd Derrial Book (Ron Glass). As far as any future for the franchise on screen from hopeful Browncoats, it's likely going to remain a pipedream given the mounting ongoing controversy surrounding the series creator Joss Whedon. 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays on Fox.