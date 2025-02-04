Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: documentary, First Word on Horror

First Word on Horror Shares Docuseries Look Before This Week's Debut

First Word on Horror, the new documentary series featuring some of today's best horror writers, released a preview featuring Paul Tremblay.

If you're a fan of Horror, you should be excited about First World of Horror, a fifteen-part documentary series that profiles five of the finest horror writers working today. The authors profiled are New York Times bestsellers, multi-award winners, and cult favorites. In this first season, they are Stephen Graham Jones, Paul Tremblay, Elizabeth Hand, Laird Barron, and Mariana Enriquez. All these writers are currently at the top of their game and the major new voices in Horror fiction, and it would be worth your while to check out their books. The series will begin streaming this Friday, February 7th, exclusively on Substack. They released a preview clip of an interview with Tremblay as a tease.

Across multiple episodes of First Word on Horror, each author discusses their life, their inspirations, their philosophies, and their writing techniques while reading one of their short stories. As fact and fiction blend, secrets are revealed, and the delicate alchemy that turns human experience into creative expression begins to emerge. The series is a love letter to writers of all ilk, to the primacy of the human experience, and to the simple act of reading a damned good story.

First Word on Horror is directed by Emmy and WGA-winning writer and filmmaker Philip Gelatt, whose credits include The Spine Of Night, Europa Report, They Remain, The Bleeding House, and Love Death + Robots. The project is produced by Will Battersby (The Spine Of Night, They Remain, Trumbo), and other key crew include Director of Photography Sean Kirby, Composer Peter Scartabello, Editor April Merl, and Sound Designer Ben Cheah.

Through the authors' lives, the series takes viewers from a harrowing Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska to the lurking terror of growing up under the Argentinian dictatorship, from the unbridled energy of the early DC punk scene to an ill-fated hunting expedition on the Blackfeet reservation in Montana.

First Word on Horror Episode Schedule

Here's a rundown of the release schedule: February 7 – Stephen Graham Jones, February 21st – Paul Tremblay, March 14th – Elizabeth Hand, April 4th – Laird Barron, and April 24th – Mariana Enriquez. The first episode of First Word on Horror premieres this Friday, February 7th, exclusively on Substack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!