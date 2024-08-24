Posted in: MTV, Music, Opinion, Pop Culture, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, Foo Fighters, opinion, RFK Jr

Foo Fighters Twist? Trump Campaign Claiming "My Hero" Was Licensed

In another twist in the Foo Fighters/Donald Trump/RFK Jr. controversy, Trump's campaign is claiming that it did license to use "My Hero."

It looks like someone has some serious explaining to do. On Friday, we reported that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump, and the walking magnet for awkward moments, Sen. JD Vance, had picked up points in the all-important brain worm and dead bear cub pranksters demos with an official endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Later that day, Trump invited RFK Jr. onstage during the former's rally in Arizona on Friday night to make it even more official. But it was the song selection that was used to introduce RFK Jr. that grabbed more attention that the guy who suspended his campaign – Foo Fighters' (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) "My Hero," the hit single from the band's 1997 album The Colour and the Shape. Surprised? So were the folks running the band's social media.

When Wu Tang is for the Children tagged the band on Twitter with a clip from the rally, asking them if they let Trump use the song – the answer was crystal clear: "No." The band then screencapped the exchange and sent out the following follow-up tweet.

Shortly after, a spokesperson for the Foo Fighters spoke with Billboard: "Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it" – noting that "appropriate actions are being taken" against the Trump/Vance campaign (with any monies received as a result being donated to the Harris/Walz campaign). Well, it looks like there's another twist in the story, with The Independent reporting that Trump's campaign is claiming that they did have the right to use the song. "We have a license to play the song," a campaign spokesperson said to the news site, which added that it had seen documents that reportedly confirmed that "My Hero" was licensed from BMI's Songview service. To be continued…

