FOX News Accused of Trump PR Clean-Up Over Fallen Soldier Ceremony

FOX News: Showing old footage of Trump instead of his wearing a baseball cap during a ceremony for fallen service members was a "mistake."

As the war/not-a-war rages with Iran, Donald Trump found a way to make even the dignified transfer of the bodies of six fallen U.S. service members killed in action all about him. On Saturday, during the solemn ritual at Dover Air Force Base, Trump was shown sporting one of those white (of course) baseball caps with "USA" on the front that he's been pimping through his merch store – even as the fallen soldiers' bodies were wheeled past him. Needless to say, a whole lot of folks (yes, even some military folks on the right) took issue with what they saw was a lack of respect being shown to those who paid the ultimate price for the country's security (or help Trump distract folks from the shitty economy, the Epstein files, his apparent cognitive decline, and a dozen other issues).

Dropping a whole lot of fuel onto the metaphorical fire was FOX "News" and the weekend edition of FOX & Friends. While covering yesterday's ceremony, the alleged news network's morning fluff aired footage of Trump saluting the fallen soldiers – without a hat. But… how?!? Was the hat merely an AI-created ruse by the "lamestream media" to make Trump look bad? No. The reason why Trump wasn't wearing a hat is that FOX "News" made the "mistake" of airing footage of Trump saluting two fallen soldiers… who were killed in Syria… from December 2025. Making that kind of "mistake" ranks up with allowing the N-word to go out across television screens, even when you had a two-hour window to make sure something like that didn't happen. The difference here is that a lot of folks aren't buying that FOX "News" made a mistake; they're seeing it as the reported news network doing PR damage for Trump. Huge thanks to Aaron Rupar and BadFoxGraphics for sharing the following clips:

Wow — as first spotted by @BadFoxGraphics, Fox & Friends this morning used *old footage of a previous dignified transfer* to mislead their audience about the fact that Trump wore a baseball cap during the one yesterday pic.twitter.com/5Xn3Q6ksx5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Fox & Friends: "We want to acknowledge a mistake made earlier on our program. During our coverage of yesterday's dignified transfer, we inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday. We deeply regret the error." pic.twitter.com/tHrd6kLn0T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"Before we move on, we want to acknowledge a mistake made earlier on our program during our coverage of yesterday's dignified transfer. We inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday. We deeply regret the error and extend our respective condolences to the service members' families. We honor the sacrifice of those six American heroes," shared a FOX "News" talking head, in a brief statement regarding the "mistake."

