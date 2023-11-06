Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cheers, episode 6, frasier, Frasier Crane, kelsey grammer, paramount, preview, Season 1

Frasier Season 1 Ep. 6 Preview: Someone Has a "Blind Date" – But Who?

Here's a look at preview images (and more) for Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier S01E06 "Blind Date."

With the sixth episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Frasier set to hit Paramount+ screens later this week, we have a look at what's next for Kelsey Grammer's Dr. Frasier Crane. And with a title like "Blind Date," you can only imagine the self-inflicted embarrassments that Frasier is going to find himself in as he works on his love life. Actually, you don't have to imagine too much since we have a pretty cool preview to pass along…

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 6 "Blind Date" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 6 "Blind Date": In the following clip & preview images, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) charmingly welcomes his blind date, June (June Diane Raphael), to his home – only to be pleasantly surprised when she immediately connects with his refined appreciation for intellectual art. But that might not be the only connection she makes… Written by Joe Cristalli, here's a look ahead at what's to come this week:

In the following behind-the-scenes look, Grammer introduces us to the new characters in Frasier's next chapter and the talented actors who play them, including Jack Cutmore-Scott (Freddy Crane), Toks Olagundoye (Olivia Finch), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Alan Cornwall), Anders Keith (David Krane), and Jess Salgueiro (Eve) – here's a look:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

