Frasier Season 2 Trailer Teases Reunion with Some Very Familiar Faces

Here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Paramount+, Joe Cristalli, and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier.

With less than a month to go until the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier graces our screens with a two-episode, James Burrows-directed kick-off return (with single episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays), now seems as good of a time as any for an official trailer. While there is a lot to enjoy in the preview above, we would be lying if we said that Frasier's (Grammer) reunion with Roz (Peri Gilpin), Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe (Dan Butler), and Gil Chesterton (Edward Hibbert) was at the top of our list as the season's must-see.

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released earlier this week, offering some insights into what we can expect from six of the season's episodes: S02E01: "Ham," S02E02: "The Dedication," S02E03: "All About Eve," S02E05: "Thank You, Dr. Crane,' S02E06: "Cape Cod," and S02E09: "Murder Most Finch" (we can already tell that "Murder Most Finch" is going to be a personal favorite):

The lineup for the second season includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. We also learned that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, it appears Frasier has a KACL reunion happening, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

