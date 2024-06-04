Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: frasier, paramount, season 2, Yvette Nicole Brown

Frasier Season 2 Welcomes "Community" Star Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) is set to guest star during the upcoming second season of Paramount+'s Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier.

Based on the updates we've been getting, things are shaping up quite nicely when it comes to the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier. We have James Burrows back to direct the first two episodes, with Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star – and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, we learned that Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris) would also be spending some screen time with Grammer as a guest star – and now, we can add Community star Yvette Nicole Brown's name to that list.

Earlier today, Variety reported exclusively that Brown is set to play Monica, Olivia's (Toks Olagundoye) sister. "We are thrilled to be graced with the comedic gifts of Yvette Nicole Brown. Her work is effervescent, deftly balancing humor and heart. She is just a delight," shared Harris and Cristalli in a joint statement. In the character's official overview, Brown's Monica is described as follows: "Part haughty professor, part Nancy Drew, the brilliant, biting, and delightfully deadpan Monica is Olivia's perfect older sister. She has everything Olivia has and everything Olivia wants – and never misses a chance to remind her."

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

