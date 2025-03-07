Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: frasier

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer on Why Show Was Canceled, Season 3 Chances

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer shared some insight into why he believes Paramount+ canceled the series and the chances of Season 3 happening.

Not long after the start of the new year, the news came down that Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier had been canceled by Paramount+ after two seasons – with reports that CBS Studios was shopping the series to a new home. Nearly two months later, Grammer is sharing an update on where things stand and the chances of a third season becoming a reality.

"The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren't particularly passionate about the project," Grammer shared with The New York Post in a recent interview. "We'll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it's got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will," he added. If a third season does happen, Grammer teased that it could include the return of Ted Danson's Sam Malone – though if a Frasier return wasn't in the cards, Grammer added that he would like to find other ways for the two to work together.

Along with Grammer, the series starred Jack Cutmore-Scott (Freddy Crane), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Alan Cornwall), Toks Olagundoye (Olivia Finch), Jess Salgueiro (Eve), and Anders Keith (David Crane). The lineup for the second season included Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) guest-starred, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) in a guest-starring arc. Harriet Samson Harris reprised her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, Frasier had a KACL reunion, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

