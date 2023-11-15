Posted in: Max, NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: friends, lisa kudrow, Matthew Perry, nbc

Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Thanks Matthew Perry in Touching Post

Through a series of "thank you's" in a message posted earlier, Friends star Lisa Kudrow honored her late co-star & friend, Matthew Perry.

After hearing from Friends stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow has now taken to social media to share some heartfelt words about their co-star & friend, the late Matthew Perry. In a series of "thank you's," Kudrow took us along as she shared some memories of when the series was first given a green light and what she appreciated about working with him – personally & professionally. Saving an important ending for last, Kudrow wrote, "Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Here's a look at Kudrow's Instagram post from earlier today – followed by the full text of her message:

Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of "talking." Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now, we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," read the statement from LeBlanc, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer & Kudrow released to PEOPLE last month.

Previously, series co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright issued a joint statement on Perry's passing: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

