From Now: Amazon Adapting Brian Cox, Richard Madden Sci Fi Podcast

Amazon Studios announced they will adapt the QCode Science Fiction audio drama podcast From Now, which starred Richard Madden from Game of Thrones and The Bodyguard and Brian Cox from Succession. Both Madden and Cox are Golden Globe winners, which lent the podcast a certain prestige. They will serve as executive producers on the TV series adaptation. The original podcast series, which stars Cox and Madden, debuted in late December 2020 and peaked at number two overall in the Apple Podcast charts.

In From Now, Madden and Cox play identical twin brothers separated by time. The story chronicles the aftermath of their historic reunion when astronaut Edward Fitz's (Madden) spacecraft suddenly reappears in Earth's orbit after having gone missing 35 years earlier — and Edward emerges looking the exact same age as when he left. Mysteries, assassination attempts, political intrigue ensue. There's a hint of the type of dark Science Fiction that shows like Quatermass used to create on TV.

The original audio drama podcast of From Now was created by Rhys Wakefield, who starred in season three of HBO's True Detective and William Day Frank, who produced the 2019 comedy thriller Berserk, directed by Wakefield. The duo will adapt the series for TV.

Madden, Cox, Wakefield, and Frank will serve as executive producers on From Now since they originated the roles of the Fitz Brothers. Rob Herting and Dave Henning will executive produce on behalf of QCode. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy will executive-produce via their company Automatik.

Madden, who is currently shooting the Russo brothers' global thriller series Citadel for Amazon, will next be seen in Chloe Zhao's film The Eternals, which is set for a Nov 2021 release from Disney. He also starred in Jed Mercurio's BBC hit crime thriller The Bodyguard, which is now streaming on Netflix in the US. Cox was the first actor to play Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann's Manhunter years before Anthony Hopkins. He is currently shooting season three of HBO hit Succession and writing his autobiography, which will be published in October in the UK and in 2022 in the U.S.

From Now the original podcast can be streamed for free now.