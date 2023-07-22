Posted in: Conventions, Events, FX, Hulu, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs, archer, fx networks, sdcc, sdcc 2023, shogun, what we do in the shadows

FX Networks/SDCC Activations for AHS, WWDITS & More (Images/Video)

Take a tour of what FX Networks unleashed upon SDCC 2023 - What We Do in the Shadows, American Horror Story, Shogun, and more.

Earlier this week, we previewed how things were shaping up with San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 and what FX Networks had planned for the four-day pop culture extravaganza. Taking place over four days and two nights (between Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23) on the lawn at The Hilton Bayfront Park, the four large-scale installations that #FXSDCC brought with them focused on Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, What We Do in the Shadows (WWDITS), and American Horror Story (AHS). Here's a look at what was on hand at each activation, followed by an image gallery and tour videos for a firsthand experience.

"Shōgun": Enter the world of Shōgun with multiple immersive touchpoints, including an augmented reality koi pond, live Samurai battles, and an early look at what the world of the new series has to offer.

"A Murder at the End of the World" – Prepare for Launch: Are you ready to join us at the end of the world? Fans are invited to board a reclusive billionaire's private plane for a chilling retreat. Fans may experience a dark murder mystery unfold and unlock exclusive content along the way.

"AHS" – Wicked Wellness: Fans are invited for an evaluation, AHS-style, at the "AHS Wicked Wellness San Diego." Harmony and horror intersect at this custom experience offering delectable wellness shots and a one-on-one consultation with an unorthodox healer.

"What We Do in the Shadows" – A Familiar Weekend: Lounge in Laszlo's garden this summer as the vampires' Staten Island mansion's yard is transformed for a weekend of fun…in the shade. To keep cool and safe from the sun, this photo-worthy activation offers custom popsicles and sunscreen for fans.

And here's a look at some videos from our visit to FX Networks' SDCC 2023 experience from the weekend:

