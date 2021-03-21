With another work week about to kick off tomorrow, we thought Sunday would be the perfect time to visit last week in the world of the G4 relaunch series B4G4. Up ahead, we have G4 interim CEO Jerry_XL with a new reveal, and Ovilee and Frosk doing double-duty with another B4G4 watch party and another round of The BLEEP Esports Show. Of course, the week wouldn't be complete without hearing from Attack of the Show! and X-Play – so let's get started.

First up, Jerry_XL reveals how G4 will perfect "The Art of The Cheap & Ill-Informed" to create G4's very own official video game- while back in reality, Ovilee and Frosk screen the latest batch of video submissions:

Voiced by the incomparable ProZD, the following "trailer" proves just how far Zack Snyder's willing to go to twist the knife on Joss Whedon: "The Avengers: The Snyder Cut"- courtesy of Attack of the Show!:

Ovilee and Frosk invite OpTic H3CZ onto the show for the interview of a lifetime!

Over at The BLEEP Esports Show, Ovilee and Frosk invite OpTic H3CZ for a unique interview and cover a wide range of topics- from The Fortnite Champion Series and an update on the Myers Leonard suspension to VALORANT allowing Ninja and Pokimane to co-stream the VCT North American Masters, and more (including a special correspondent piece from Sideshow):

Over on X-Play, Adam Sessler, Ovilee, and KelseyDangerous take on three scary games- and yes, there will be screaming:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

