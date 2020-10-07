Game of Thrones Creators Reflect on Season 8 & Coffee Cup-gate

It's no secret how the final season of Game of Thrones left a bad taste in much of the collective fanbases' mouths with its unique approach making episodes longer, but at a reduced number. Another chief complaint was the unsatisfying turns for some of the show's major characters in Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). In probably one of the most infamous "whoops" moments of the entire show, which added insult to injury to the final season was the "modern" disposable coffee cup left behind near Dany in the episode "The Last of the Starks", which came on the heels of the epic poorly-lit battle "The Long Night" against the Night King and white walkers. After its initial airing, HBO promptly scrubbed the cup out. James Hibberd's book "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon" chronicled all eight seasons of the long-running series with behind-the-scenes stories and talked to creators and showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss about the incident (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"Game of Thrones" Creators David Benioff & Dan Weiss' Reaction

"I couldn't believe it," Benioff said. "When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, 'Oh, look at that plane in the background!' and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, 'There's no way there's a coffee cup in there.' Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, 'How did I not see that?'" Weiss added, "I'd seen that shot one thousand times, and we're always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don't see the gorillas running around in the background, because you're counting the basketballs. Every production that's ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there's an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things and everybody is talking to each other in real-time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did." It can always be worse just ask those behind Teen Wolf. Not the recent TV series, but those behind the 1985 film. Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon is now available in stores. Game of Thrones is available to stream on HBO Max.