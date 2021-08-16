Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Share Birthday Reunion

It seemed like a dragon's age since we seen Emilia Clarke's Daenarys Targaryen and Jason Momoa's Khal Drogo paired off in season one of the HBO epic fantasy series Game of Thrones. With Drogo's shocking death from, of all things, an infected wound, his Khalessi literally took the reins, embracing his ferocity and thirst for power on her way to the iron throne to the series' end. The two reunited to help with birthday celebrations for co-creator David Benioff, who along with D.B. Weiss, turned George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series into a television reality once thought unfilmable by design from the author himself. Both posted on Instagram of their memorable night out.

Game of Thrones Epic Reunion

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #💪🏻 #😘 @prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft #🥰" Clarke wrote with a picture of her former co-star lifting the Mother of Dragons off her feet. "Sun and stars" is Dany's affectionate term to Drogo during their arranged marriage. In the separate post with Momoa donning a captain's hat and Clarke both sitting down, he writes, "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j"

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons helping to launch the careers of much of its core cast. Despite his lone season, Momoa reaped most famously playing Arthur Curry aka Aquaman for the DC Extended Universe for Warner Bros. The self-titled 2018 feature set a box office record as the only franchise film to top $1 billion globally. He also has starring roles in Netflix's Frontier and AppleTV+'s See. While Clarke remained until GOT's end in 2019, the actress remained active participating in some of the biggest franchises with Terminator Genisys (2015), Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and the upcoming Disney+ series Marvel's Secret Invasion in an undisclosed role.

