Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington is Done with Jon Snow-Like Roles

Jon Snow may know nothing, but his actor Kit Harington knows enough never to come back. The Game of Thrones star, like the character, feels he's paid more than his fair share in Westeros for the role, spending eight seasons and 10 years of his life on the HBO fantasy series. Speaking with The Telegraph in the UK, Harington said heroic roles like that of Jon and the masculinity the character represents no longer need to be put out into the world.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward, that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of." Harington was pretty adamant about the final season of Game of Thrones to be his swan song to the franchise back in December 2018 when speaking to the BBC during his London stage production of "True West" when asked if he's interested in coming back for a spinoff. "Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life," he said. "If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that's almost 10 years of your life. That's really unusual in an actor's career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family."

Harington since appeared in an episode of Criminal: UK for Netflix and will reunite with Richard Madden, who played his brother Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase IV film Eternals. Ironically, Harington will play the medieval-themed Dane Whitman (aka The Black Knight) in the superhero team film directed by Chloé Zhao. The MCU film slated to hit theatres on February 12, 2021.