Garfield: Lamorne Morris to Voice Lasagna Lover in New Animated Series

Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir) has been tapped by Paramount+ to voice Garfield for a new 2D-animated series.

Great news for fans of the animated feline (and maybe not-so-great news for Mondays and lasagnas moving forward). Earlier today, Paramount+ announced that Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and podcast host Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir) will voice Garfield in a new 2D-animated series. Inspired by the original comic strip by Jim Davis, the series features the chonky feline at his finest, with each episode featuring the pop culture icon's signature sarcasm and hilarious lackadaisy. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, the series sees Dave H. Johnson (Middlemost Post) and John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants, Middlemost Post) serving as executive producers.

Morris is an Emmy Award winner for his standout performance in FX's Fargo. He will next star in Prime Video's highly anticipated, Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir (set to release in both color and black & white) and is currently in production on Jumanji 4. He is also the host of The Lamorning After podcast, which he co-hosts with Kyle Shevrin, as well as the New Girl rewatch podcast, The Mess Around with former castmate, Hannah Simone.

As for the orange feline, Garfield has over 200 million daily comic readers and millions of social media followers. Its massive global presence has spanned nearly 50 years and multiple generations. In addition, Garfield has found success on the merch front over the years, including clothing, toys, publishing, food, pet supplies/aides, and much more. The animated series is joining the streaming service's growing lineup of kids & family programming, including The Elephant & Piggie Show! and The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon. We're glad to see the streamer choosing a 2D animation style; keep the focus on the characters, voice actors, and writing, and not on the effects. We've run hot/cold on Garfield over the years, but it has enough of a universe where we could see it becoming one of those "tweener" shows that works for both kids and adults.

