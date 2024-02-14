Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, EastEnders, Gavin and Stacey, James Corden, russell t davies, Ruth Jones

Gavin and Stacey 2024 Christmas Special Set for BBC – Or Netflix?

Great news, Gavin and Stacey fans! You're getting a new Christmas Special this holiday season - but will it be on the BBC or Netflix?

BBC's Doctor Who could face some ratings competition from the popular romantic comedy's festive return.

Original creators and cast, including James Corden and Ruth Jones, are reuniting for the special.

Though not confirmed, BBC and Netflix are reportedly in a bidding war to secure the airing rights for the special.

It's been five years since the last episode of Gavin and Stacey aired its last episode in the form of a Christmas Special. Now the show is back with another Christmas Special, premiering on… you guessed it! Christmas Day! Looks like the Doctor Who Christmas Special is going to have serious competition for the top show at Christmas, and no, Eastenders doesn't count. Eastenders is always on anyway, and the best anyone can hope for is another big murder on that show.

In case you don't know, Gavin and Stacey was the highest-rated comedy series in the UK in the 2000s, about the love story between Essex boy Gavin, played by Matthew Horne, falling in love with Welsh girl Stacey, played by Joanna Page. Their best friends, Smithy and Nessa, played by the series creators and writers James Corden and Ruth Jones, initially can't stand each other, but also end up falling in love and end up having a son together and Neil "the Baby" Noel Edmond Smith, because romantic comedy! The last episode of the series was the 2019 Christmas Special, which aired nine years after the series finale on the BBC, to 17.1 million viewers in the UK alone. It's not just Russell T. Davies and Doctor Who that put Wales on the international map, you know.

According to Deadline Hollywood (and not the BBC's press office because they're not producing it… yet), the Christmas Special will be shot this summer, where it will almost certainly be blazing hot and all of the UK will feel like an inferno, but the cast will have to wear thick winter clothing and pretend it's freezing. That's acting for you! Most of the original cast are expected to return, including Rob Brydon as Stacey's eccentric Uncle Bryn with Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin's parents Pamela and Mick.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special is being produced by Steve Coogan's production Baby Cow, Ruth Jones' Tidy Productions, and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by James Corden. Yes, Corden does have a life and career back in the UK after years of doing a talk show in the US. The series streams on the BBC in the UK and Britbox in the US. As for where the special will air, that might still be up in the air – with recent unconfirmed reports running that Netflix and the BBC are in a "bidding war" for the rights to the special.

