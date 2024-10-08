Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: gavin & stacey, Gavin and Stacey

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale Officially Wraps Filming, BBC Confirms

The BBC confirmed earlier today that the James Corden and Ruth Jones-penned Gavin & Stacey: The Finale has officially wrapped filming.

It's hard to believe that it's only been five months since series co-creators James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed that Gavin and Stacey: The Finale would be hitting BBC One & BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. Since that time, there have been rewrites and production scheduling – and even the not-so-small matter of actually filming the special. Well, fans got an early holiday present earlier today, with the BBC posting a clapperboard from the special's production to confirm that the special had wrapped filming – and that the series had officially wrapped up its run for the "last time ever" (until next year?).

Here's a look at the BBC's social media accounts confirming that filming on the finale special has officially wrapped:

Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – James Corden Talks Rewrites

In July of this year, Corden confirmed that the script wasn't "finished," telling Virgin Radio that it needed changes to make the special "as economical as possible." Corden explained, "Rewriting is really difficult. Writing is really fun because you can just go, 'Anything can happen.' But when you rewrite stuff, you're dealing with a lot of logistics and 'well, look we might not be able to shoot that, or this needs to be in this location, is there any way this can change?' And frankly, it's too long. So, really, what we have been doing the last few weeks really is just trying to make it as economical as possible." But even in the midst of the rewrites, Corden and Jones didn't lose sight of the fact that this would really be bringing the series to a close.

"We've finished writing; we will never write anything that Pam [Alison Steadman] says again… We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn [Rob Brydon] has done. And we just looked at each other, and we were just like, 'Ah, isn't that amazing?' To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care," Corden shared. "It's inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it; everything."

Running for three seasons (from 2007 to 2010) – first on BBC Three and then on BBC One – as well as the Christmas Special, the BAFTA-winning sitcom also starred Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters, and Julia Davis. Baby Cow, Corden's Fulwell 73, and Jones' Tidy Productions will produce the special. With Gavin and Stacey coming to an end this holiday season and the Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who offering its own Christmas Special as anchors, the BBC is looking at a strong holiday programming slate this year.

