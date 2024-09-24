Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: geeks, kamala harris, nerds

Geeks & Nerds for Harris Streaming Live on YouTube: Details & Updates

Tonight's Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz will now be livestreaming on YouTube - here's what you need to know and an update on the event.

With only hours to go until Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (Twitter handle: @GeeksForHarris) goes live, co-coordinators Sabrina Cartan and Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) are getting the word out about a major change for tonight's event. It looks like all that hard work has been paying off – unfortunately, for Eventbrite, it might have been too much to handle. But have no fear! Why? Because the livestream is now going public and will be available on YouTube. In fact, The Geeks and Nerds for Harris YouTube Link is now live for you to check out – hit the "Notify Me" button as a reminder and then spread the word to everyone else. The three-hour program will feature America's geek icons and their fans exploring how the themes of our collected personal stories and experiences connect with Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's sense of unity and fighting injustice. Here's a look at who has signed up so far – with more names being added and some surprises expected.

Andy 'Brak' Merrill, Anthony Rapp, Bill Nye, Bill Prady, Chace Crawford, Corey Booker, Curtis Armstrong, Daneel Ackles, Dave Foley, Dave Hill, Dru Levasseur, Elie Mystal, Eric Kripke, Erin Moriary, Felicia Day, Frank Conniff, Gail Simone, Garrett Reisman, George Takei, Gloria Steinem, Hal Sparks, Jack Quaid, Jacqueline Emerson, Jamia Wilson, Jennifer Taub, Jensen Ackles, Jeri Ryan, Jessica Carter Altman, Jim Beaver, Jody Hamilton, John Fugelsang, John Grunsfeld, Jon Cryer, Jonathan Frakes, Kaela Joseph, Karen Fukuhara, Kevin Woo, Kim Rhodes, Laz Alonso, LeVar Burton, Lindy Li, Lynda Carter, Mae Jemison, Mark Hamill, Mark Sheppard, Mary Trump, Matthew Modine, Megan Smith, Misha Collins, Mona Sinha, Nancy Altman, Nia Bentall, Patty Jenkins, Paul Booth, Rachel Miner, Rep. Robert Garcia, Rep. Andy Kim, Rep. Wiley Nickel, Richard Speight, Rob Benedict, Robert Picardo, Ruth Connell, Sean Astin, Sian Proctor, Stacey Abrams, Tammy Duckworth; Tanya Cook, Tim Russ, Valoria Curry, Wajahat Ali, Waseem Daher, Wheatus, Wil Wheaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Zakiya Thomas.

It seems our awesomeness has broken Eventbrite. On Luke Skywalker's one hand, you love to see it, but on the other that fell into the abyss, we still need to get our livestream link out. Read more and get your link: https://t.co/kZroGiSRuG — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeeksForHarris) September 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

HUGE NEWS NERDS! Due to popular demand, our livestream is going to be public so all you geeks and nerds can come hang 🤓 https://t.co/D9aQ0nMK0E — Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz (@GeeksForHarris) September 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Geeks and Nerds for Harris Walz: What You Need to Know: Though the schedule and lineup are subject to change as we get closer to the livestream event, here's a rundown of how things are looking hour-by-hour so far for the three-hour livestream event:

Hour 1 (8-9 PM EST)

Opening Remarks by Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), chair of the Popular Arts Caucus

Comic writer Gail Simone (Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, Batgirl)

Lynda Carter on superheroes and villains with Mark Hamill and Jon Cryer

Fan Activism 101 with Tanya Cook & Kaela Joseph, authors of Fandom Acts of Kindness

Felicia Day (Supernatural, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Guild)

The casts of Supernatural and The Boys, moderated by Misha Collins and Eric Kripke, featuring Senator Cory Booker

Hour 2 (9-10 PM EST)

George Takei and Vote Forward on Letter Writing 101

Frank Conniff and John Fugelsang Present: Political Science Theater 3000

Matthew Modine (Stranger Things)

Mary Trump's Nerd Avengers with Mary Trump, Wajahat Ali, and Jennifer Taub

Musical performance by Andy Merrill (The Brak Show, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast)

Social Security & Disability with Senator Tammy Duckworth, Nancy Altman & actor Rachel Miner (Supernatural)

Legal analyst Elie Mystal (MSNBC) on The Lord of the Rings and SCOTUS as the Council of Elrond

Actor Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings)

K-pop star Kevin Woo and fandom expert Dr. Paul Booth with members of Democrats Abroad

Vote Forward Presents: The Introvert's Guide to Getting Out the Vote with Jacqueline Emerson (The Hunger Games)

Hal Sparks & John Fugelsang with cast members from I Love the 70s

Hour 3(10-11 PM EST)

A musical performance by Wheatus with Jessica Carter Altman

Bill Nye on the future of science in America

Science Fact to Science Fiction with former U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith and retired astronauts

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown on Star Wars and democracy with Rep. Andy Kim and Rep. Wiley Nickel, members of the Congressional Dads Caucus

Politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams on Star Trek

A conversation on Trek Activism with Jonathan Frakes, Robert Picardo, Anthony Rapp, Tim Russ, Jeri Ryan, and Wil Wheaton, moderated by The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady

Remarks from director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman)

Lynda Carter and members of the ERA Coalition on passing the Equal Rights Amendment

Directed by Jessica Ryan, Geeks & Nerds for Harris Walz is executive-produced by Lynda Carter, Megan Smith, Todd Park, Sabrina Cartan, Phil Larson, and Jessica Ryan. Additional Broadcast Support by LiveX & Transcend Streaming.

