Gen V, Det. Chimp/James Gunn & WWE Wrestlepalooza: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Article Summary
- Gen V Season 2 heats up with Marie vs. Jordan teased in a dramatic new trailer
- WWE Wrestlepalooza delivers shockers with Cody Rhodes and Lesnar headline wins
- Detective Chimp in the DCU? James Gunn hints at unique possibilities
- Other highlights in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch include: AEW All Out, SNL updates, Willow cast reflections, and more
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE Wrestlepalooza, AEW All Out, CBS's DMV, Prime Video's Gen V, NBC's SNL, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, FX's Alien: Earth, Disney+'s Willow, Detective Chimp/James Gunn, Star Trek, Yen Audio, Halloween, Disney+'s Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past, and more!
WWE Wrestlepalooza: Champ Cody Rhodes Retains Over Drew McIntyre
WWE Wrestlepalooza Sees AJ Lee, CM Punk Win Big Over Rollins, Lynch
WWE Wrestlepalooza Sees Brock Lesnar Defeat John Cena (Seriously)
DMV Season 1 Episode 1: Preview CBS's Tim Meadows-Starring New Sitcom
AEW All Out Preview: What to Expect, How to Watch, Why You Shouldn't
Gen V Season 2 Episode 4 Trailer: Will It Be Marie vs. Jordan?
SNL 51 Countdown: John Mulaney Goes "Super"; Chappell Roan's a "Giver"
The Talamasca Has Some Serious "IWTV," "Mayfair Witches" Connections
Alien: Earth Season 1 Finale Preview: Who Are "The Real Monsters"?
Willow "Brought So Many People Joy": Ruby Cruz Reflects on Series End
SNL "Always Meant to Be a Stepping Stone": Ego Nwodim on Departure
WWE WrestlePalooza Preview: Your Guide to an Epic Event Tonight
Detective Chimp in The DCU? James Gunn Has Had That Conversation
Star Trek: Sirtis Open to Troi Return, Doubts Another Full TNG Reunion
Sam Morgan on How "Stand and Deliver" Director Inspired Acting Career
Yen Audio Announces Audio Adaptations of 2 Yen Press Light Novels
Halloween: Two Years Later, Is The TV Series We Were Promised Dead?
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Eckstein on Ahsoka & HypeFriend!
