Detective Chimp in The DCU? James Gunn Has Had That Conversation

James Gunn shared who it was that "begged" him to bring Detective Chimp into the DCU: "I told him if he wants him he has to write him!"

When it comes to turning animals into well-rounded, thought-provoking, and heartbreaking characters, writer/director James Gunn clearly knows what he's doing. Look no further than this week's episode of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. It's not that we didn't already have a deep appreciation for Eagley, but after seeing what his real game is all about? Wow. On Threads, Gunn was complimented on how he's been able to adapt animals for the big and small screens before being asked if he would ever consider bringing Detective Chimp into the DCU. Created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, Detective Chimp (Bobo T. Chimpanzee) first appeared in DC Comics' Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog #4 (July–August 1952). The superhuman-level intelligent chimpanzee solved crimes throughout the DC Comics universe, with his detective skills on par with Ralph Dibny (aka, Elongated Man) and Batman.

Well, it seems that's a conversation that Gunn's had, and it was with someone who could do a killer job if it became a reality. "Drew Goddard has begged me for this. I told him if he wants him he has to write him!" Gunn replied. If you're a fan of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, then we know that you're more than familiar with Drew Goddard's work on the pilot episode. But Goddard's resume includes an impressive lineup of shows: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Alias, LOST, Netflix's Daredevil, The Good Place, and The Defenders. On the film side, he has Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods, World War Z, The Martian, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

James Gunn Explains Why DC Comics Isn't DCU Canon "At This Time"

When DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran rolled out their "big picture" plans, they discussed having a DCU that was fleshed out and brought to life through films and series that could stand on their own and help shape their new universe collectively. In addition, Gunn and Safran have reaffirmed that DC Studios is interested in expanding into other media, including comics and video games. For example, Gunn served as a story consultant for DC Comics' Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature, which was released earlier this year. But when it comes to DCU canon, that's a different matter – and that was a topic that Gunn addressed recently on social media.

With Gunn having gone on record as not being interested in retelling the origin stories of characters who've had their origins told time and time again, a fan asked if he would be okay with DC Comics publishing an origin story for David Corenswet's Superman. "Even with me and our guy Phil (whose job it is to keep it all together) on canon in the DCU, with multiple films and shows it's still hard to keep track of," Gunn responded. "Adding comics at this time would be too much for the lean DC team. So right now, nothing is canon outside of the filmed media." This early into the DCU's run, it makes perfect sense, and it's important to note that Gunn wrote, "at this time," meaning that it's just off the table for now.

