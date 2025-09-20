Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Wonder Woman/DCU, Tracker S03, Dexter & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, James Gunn/Wonder Woman, Dexter Universe, Creature Commandos, Peacemaker, Slow Horses, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? WWE/AEW, CBS's Tracker, James Gunn/Wonder Woman, HBO Max's Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Netflix/Warner Bros, Peacock's Crystal Lake, MGM+'s Let The Devil In, HBO Max's Creature Commandos, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Hulu's Chad Powers, Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars & Ashley Eckstein, ABC's Big Sky, Crunchyroll, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 20, 2025:

ESPN Locks WrestlePalooza Megathread After Reddit Revolt

WWE SmackDown Tonight: What Will Happen Before WrestlePalooza?

Tracker Season 3 Poster Released; Episode 1: "The Process" Preview

Should Wonder Woman Be Taller Than Superman? Gunn on DCU/Height

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 Overview; NYCC Panel Info

Dexter Showrunner Gets Real About Franchise; Original Sin: "Not Happy"

Move Over, Skydance? Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Warner Bros. Discovery

Crystal Lake Showrunner Offers Filming Update, Talks Up Boonton, NJ

Let The Devil In: Check Out Our Exclusive Clip From The Series Finale

Creature Commandos Season 2 Work "Going Really Well": James Gunn

Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance is Chris" Trailer & Some Quick Thoughts

Glen Powell, Eli Manning Check In From The "Chad Powers" Multiverse

Jimmy Kimmel, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Eckstein Talks Return, Showrunners

Big Sky: Jeremy Ray Taylor Reflects on ABC Crime Thriller's Legacy

Crunchyroll Teams with Noah Lyles for Adidas-Driven Anime Sportswear

Slow Horses: The Character Closest to Mick Herron Isn't Who You Think

