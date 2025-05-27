Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Teaser Poster Released; "Syllabus" Set for CCXP Mexico

With more details set for CCXP Mexico, a new Gen V Season 2 teaser poster makes Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) position on Homelander crystal clear.

Last week, we got the word that Gen V stars Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Jaz Sinclair, and Lizze Broadway would be stopping by CCXP Mexico 2025 on Saturday, May 31st, to drop some intel on the upcoming second season. To help set the mood, Prime Video released an official teaser poster for the sophomore year. As you're about to see, it's pretty clear that Marie (Jaz Sinclair) isn't ready to just roll over and accept Homelander's (Antony Starr) dictatorship. As for what we can expect this weekend, there's this: "Syllabus arrives this Saturday at CCXP Mexico."

Here's a look back at Kripke's update on the second season of "The Boys" spinoff series from March 2025:

"Remembered our logins and we have crumbs to share!!" read the caption to the Instagram post prior to Kripke's update in March, which also included looks at Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Sean Patrick Thomas, and others, offering the universe's proper hand gesture (while also flashing some Season 2 pride):

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's ( Manhunt, Midnight Mass ) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them were guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and PJ Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Keeya King (Yellowjackets), Stephen Kalyn (Warrior Strong), Julia Knope (In The Dark), Stacey McGunnigle (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Tait Fletcher (The Mandalorian), Wyatt Dorion (Eerie Hall), and Georgie Murphy (Accused) have all been tapped for recurring roles during the upcoming second season.

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr He also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Gray Pictures, and Original Film ).

