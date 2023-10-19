Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys

Gen V Sophomore Year Confirmed: "The Boys" Spinoff Gets Season 2

Amazon's Prime Video confirmed that Gen V will be getting a sophomore year - with "The Boys" spinoff officially renewed for Season 2.

When it comes to Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, Amazon's Prime Video did the one thing that would get us to forget about Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural) Soldier Boy appearing in this week's episode. That's right – "The Boys" spinoff will be coming back for a second season. "These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show," shared Fazekas and EP Eric Kripke in a statement.

"Expanding the universe of 'The Boys' with a series as bold as 'Gen V' has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony," added Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. "From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew 'Gen V' would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped 'Gen V' become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries. 'Gen V' is Prime Video's most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we're excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from 'Gen V' to our customers."

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

