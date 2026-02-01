Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: S03E04 "Prey for the Wicked" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, S03E04: "Prey for the Wicked."

Article Summary Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E04, "Prey for the Wicked," features a deadly pack attacking a village.

Spear’s fate this season has fans on edge, with his possible death looming and emotions running high.

This episode puts familiar characters in the spotlight amidst intense action and pulse-pounding drama.

Get a behind-the-scenes look with Tartakovsky and sneak peeks of what's coming up in Primal Season 3.

At this point, we really think it needs to be said, so we know where everyone stands. If Spear was brought back only to have our hearts broken again by him being killed off again at the end of the third season of Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky's (Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, there's a very good chance that we're going to riot. We thought it was only fair to put it out there now so no one can claim that they weren't warned. That's a testament to just how amazing the storytelling has been this season and how much we connect with Spear (even in zombie form). That brings us to our preview for S03E04: "Prey for the Wicked," as the action shifts to a pack of murderous creatures terrorizing a village, with some very familiar faces getting the spotlight in some very big ways this week. Along with an official overview and sneak peek, Tartakovsky takes viewers behind the scenes at how one special moment from last week came to life.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S03E04: "Prey for the Wicked" Preview

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Episode 4: "Prey for the Wicked" – A pack of hideous creatures attacks a village, forcing the villagers to flee. Can we please investigate the issues?

Combining artistry and pulse-pounding action, the first two seasons followed Spear as he formed an unlikely bond with an almost extinct dinosaur and later made the ultimate sacrifice after a final standoff turned fatal. The third season of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal opens with a shocking twist that resurrects Spear in a new form—stripped of memory and humanity—and forces him to roam a brutal, untamed world as a shadow of his former self. As Spear battles savage landscapes and deadly foes, faint echoes of his past begin to stir, leading him toward an emotional and explosive reunion that will test the limits of survival.

Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is created by Tartakovsky with art direction from Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack) and music composition from Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and Joanne Higginbottom (Salem, Samurai Jack, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) and sound effects design from Joel Valentine (Samurai Jack, Big City Greens, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal).

