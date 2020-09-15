Gerald Brisco During WWE Monday Night Raw: "Is It Wednesday Yet?"

Gerald Brisco going to AEW confirmed? The wrestling legend made a tweet during Monday Night Raw that seemed to be a potential reference to WWE's competition. Occurring shortly after what appeared to be a botched finish to an up-to-that-point excellent match between Mickie James and Asuka, Brisco tweeted, "Is it Wednesday yet?"

Is it Wednesday yet? — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 15, 2020

Wednesday, of course, is the day that AEW Dynamite airs. Could Brisco, who worked for WWE for thirty-six years, really be giving a shout-out to the competition? Well, Brisco was unceremoniously fired by WWE last week after being furloughed in April along with dozens of his coworkers, a move WWE made to cut costs during the pandemic despite having a ton of cash on hand and, thanks to their TV deals and reduced operating costs, being on track for record profits this year.

"Ok, want to get this out the right way," Brisco tweeted last week. "Last night, I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I'm ok with this. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks"

Brisco added, "I appreciate all the well wishes. I would also like to add that I need a little space, so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back, take a deep breath just remember I have no anger, just emotions at this time."

Brisco has long worked as a talent scout for WWE, bringing new talent from outside the wrestling world to the company. Since he was furloughed in April, it seems likely that he could, if he wanted to, show up on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Whether, at age 73, Brisco would be interested in showing up on AEW to get revenge on his former boss for firing him during a pandemic? Who knows?! As the saying goes, you can take the man out of pro wrestling, but you can't take the pro wrestling out of the man. Maybe he's got one more run left in him.