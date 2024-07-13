Posted in: CBS, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, sdcc, season 4

Ghosts Season 4 Premieres October 17th; SDCC 2024 Panel Details

CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns for a fourth season on Thursday, October 17th; SDCC 2024 panel details.

With CBS releasing its Fall 2024-Spring 2025 Primetime Season return/premiere schedule earlier today, we have some good news to pass along for fans of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Thursday, October 17th, sees the kick-off of the fourth season at 8:30 pm – following the series premiere of the "Young Sheldon" spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (8 pm), with the time slot premiere of Kathy Bates-starring Matlock (9 pm) and the second season premiere of Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth (10 pm) following. But that's not all, because earlier this week, we also learned that the hit CBS series would be getting a spotlight panel during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) later this month. Here's a look at what's listed to be going down on Saturday, July 27th, from 10 am to 10:45 am PT in Ballroom 20:

"Ghosts" (Ballroom 20 – Saturday, July 27, 10:00-10:45 AM PT): Ghosts, one of television's top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, follows Samantha and Jay, a couple running a bed and breakfast inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear. Please join series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman for a lively and spirited panel conversation discussing the season three cliffhanger and upcoming reveals for what's ahead in season four moderated by Perri Nemiroff, senior producer at Collider.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

