Ghosts: The Musical – CBS Shares Haunted "Hamilton"-Like Gift For Fans

CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts has been having a pretty good 2022 so far. During the first month, the popular freshman series learned that it would be returning for a second season. From there, the series has seen the buzz surrounding it grow, as well as the streaming number for the first season's episodes. And all of that is because of a faithful fanbase that's done its part to get the word out there about the BBC series remake. And now, they're getting a "Thank You" from the cast & crew in the form of "Ghosts: The Musical." Released to stream for free (and you can check it out below), the Hamilton-esque performance took place earlier this month during the company's Upfronts presentation. McIver led an ensemble that included Asher Grodman (Trevor), Richie Moriarty (Trooper Pete), Sheila Carrasco (Susan), Roman Zaragoza (Sasappis), Devan Chandler (Thor), and Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty)- along with Brandon Scott Jones (Captain Isaac).

So without further ado, we present to you via Spotify (though you can also check it out on Apple Music here) "Ghosts: The Musical":

Now here's a look back at how the producers were able to surprise the cast with the news of the show's renewal (followed by a look back at the official trailer for the first season):

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast–only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700's Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Roman Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.